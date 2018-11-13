Diverging diamond in Roanoke opened two years ago

ROANOKE, Va. - It's been two years since the diverging diamond at 581 and Valley View Boulevard opened.



The interchange helps to reduce congestion and makes it safer and easier for drivers. City officials also believed the interchange would open up opportunities for economic development on the opposite side of 581. The undeveloped land is privately owned.

The economic development office for the city of Roanoke say the opportunity is still there for a retail mix but as of right now, they know of no immediate plans for the area.



