Diverging-diamond interchange in works at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. - Plans are in place for a major traffic pattern change near Tanglewood Mall.

Rather than the current mess of lights and ramps that get backed up on a daily basis, a diverging-diamond interchange is going to be installed at the intersection of Electric Road and U.S. 220.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved spending $12.5 million of the project's $17.5 million budget Wednesday.

However, don't get your hopes of for this project to be completed anytime soon.

Construction isn't slated to begin until 2028.

This interchange style is what was installed at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Interstate 581.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.