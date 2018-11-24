Doctor with local ties pioneering surgical AFM treatment

ROANOKE, Va. - A Missouri doctor with local ties has been making national headlines for an innovative surgery to treat patients with a mysterious polio-like illness.

Dr. Amy Moore has pioneered a way for young patients affected by acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, to move again. AFM is a rare illness that primarily affects children. It affects the nervous system and can cause various forms of paralysis.

"As a mother of three, I could relate with these families and these heartbreaking stories and I wanted to do something," Moore said.

Moore grew up in Salem and is now a plastic surgeon with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She is using her experience with nerve transfer surgery to help restore hip stability and leg motion in young AFM patients. She has performed that type of surgery on 10 children from across the country.

"It's not going to make them normal, that's for sure," Moore said. "But if we can give them something, to which they have nothing, then that's success."

Moore has also performed nerve transfer surgery for two AFM patients dealing with issues with their upper extremities.

"The scary part is seeing the cases of AFM being higher this year than last, and so our goal is to just make families aware that there are options for them," Moore said.

A 4-year-old Roanoke County boy is one of more than 100 children across the country diagnosed this year with AFM. The CDC says more than 250 cases are currently under investigation.

There is no cure for AFM. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a task force this week to investigate causes of the disease as well as possible treatments.

"As a peripheral nerve surgeon, being able to help these children and to have some success where we're getting some awareness out of this AFM, I'm very grateful, at a time of being grateful, I'm very grateful to be involved," Moore said.

