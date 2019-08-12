Doctors urging checkups on your back-to-school list

ROANOKE, Va. - As kids head back at school, doctors are urging parents to make your children's health your first priority.

If you haven't already, make sure your kids are up-to-date on physicals, checkups and vaccinations.

As your child is getting back into the swing of things, experts said it's important they get enough sleep and you talk with them about any anxiety they may have.

Pediatricians are also now making it a point to talk about the dangers of things like vaping and Juuling.

“Learning more and more, we've had cases of chemical pneumonias related to these, so just the accessibility is probably way more than what the parents would recognize," Carilion section chief of pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce said.

Click here to find a link to helpful checklists and action plans on everything from concussions to food allergies.

