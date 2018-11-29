Dog dies, 3 cats missing after Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County fire crews extinguished a house fire Thursday morning, but not before a dog died in the blaze.

At 10:40 a.m., crews responded to the 2100 block of Horn Circle in the Vinton area of the county.

First-arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front window of a split-level home with vinyl siding.

Credit: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department

Two adults live in the home, but only one was home at the time of the fire and was able to rescue one dog, according to the fire department.

Another dog died in the fire and three cats are missing.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes by units from Vinton, Mount Pleasant, Clearbrook and North County.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

There is no estimate on damages at this time.

However, there is significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross will be assisting this family.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.