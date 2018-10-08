Dog euthanized after attacking its owner in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A dog was put down after attacking its owner in Botetourt County last week.

According to the county Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Heather Lane Tuesday evening. Animal Control officers say the dog turned on its owner and bit her after she tried to calm it down while other neighborhood dogs were barking.

Her screams led a neighbor to run outside and fight off the dog until deputies arrived.

"He come out, picked up a rock and tried to get the dog off. The dog released and bit her on another arm, and he picked up another rock and then jumped on the dog, just kind of holding onto him," said Sgt. Kevin Crowder, chief animal control officer for Botetourt County.

The dog owner was taken to a hospital, treated and released. Officers say she made the decision to euthanize the dog.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.