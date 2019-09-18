Dog with aggressive cancer finds foster home

A dog dying of cancer now has a place to call home for the rest of her life.

That dog, Betty, came into Angels of Assisi in Roanoke at end of August, thin and in bad shape. She needed surgery to remove a huge tumor on her tail. Shelter workers think she has an aggressive form of cancer.

So they reached out to the public to find her a foster home. On Wednesday, Betty went home with a loving family.

"She can get some outside time and be in the sunshine and enjoy the fall as the weather's starting to cool down and just be loved. That's what we're hoping for her," said Lisa O'Neill, the shelter's executive director.

Shelter workers said, whether it's a month or year, they want older or sick dogs to have a happy and comfortable life.

