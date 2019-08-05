Donate peanut butter to Feeding America in the month of August

"Spread the love" is the message Feeding America Southwest Virginia is sending to the community.

The organization is asking for peanut butter donations for its month long drive to support those facing hunger.

The high-protein product is the most-requested and least-donated item in the food bank.

"We get thousands of pounds of peanut butter every year. And while that sounds like a lot, it goes out of our warehouse just as fast as it comes in. So many people need it and some many people want it. And everyone can donate and that's the best part," said Amanda Allen, marketing communications coordinator for Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

You can also drop off jars of peanut butter at Kroger or make online donations to Feeding America.

