Donations continue to pour in for 4th Annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Donations were rolling in for the 4th Annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day on Wednesday evening.

It's a 24-hour window for the community to step up and help raise money for local organizations.

The goal is to raise $800,000 for more than 150 organizations by midnight Wednesday.

Volunteers at the Community Foundation's headquarters have been tracking donations by the minute, and as of 7 p.m., they raised nearly $700,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is pulling out all the stops for the big day, channeling the power of social media in a silly strategy for a serious cause -- to keep the nonprofit afloat.

"If you don't have the time to be a big or don't have the interest but see the value in it, donating is the greatest way to impact kids' lives in Roanoke," said Josh Thoemke, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

For Big Brothers Big Sisters and Angels of Assisi alike, this day is make or break.

"It means a lot to us because we couldn't do the work we do without the help from the community," said Kathleen Legg, director of community engagement for Angels of Assisi.

It's the same story at Feeding American Southwest Virginia.

"Giving back is all I love doing so doing cooking for the kids and making the meals for the kids and knowing that I'm feeding them healthy food, it is an awesome, awesome feeling," said Constance Smith, kitchen assistant manager at Feeding America Southwest Virginia's Community Solutions Center.

To make a donation, visit their website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.