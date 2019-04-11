Down by Downtown to rock Roanoke starting Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. - Starting Thursday, downtown Roanoke is going to be filled with music for the first outdoor festival of the season -- Down by Downtown.

The festivities start around 7:30 Thursday night and continue into the weekend.

Some of the bands who will be making an appearance include Tank and the Bangas, the 2017 winner of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, the band Spafford, which played Bonaroo and Rubblebucket, which is set to play Bonaroo shortly after their stay in the Star City.

Some of the events are free, but some of them do cost money.

For $25, you can see Spafford, Tank and the Bangas and Rubblebucket. For $60, you can see every Down by Downtown show from Thursday to Sunday.

For more information on events, times and bands, visit the Down by Downtown website.

