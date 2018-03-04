Downed power line starts fire in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A falling tree dragged a power line down with it, igniting a brush fire in Botetourt County.

Officials said crews were called to the scene on Purgatory Mountain Road just after noon on Saturday.

The fire burned through about ten acres.

Crews from several departments responded.

“We were able to get enough people on scene and enough water to get a line around the fire and get it stopped before it got bigger,” Buchanan Volunteer Fire Chief Craig Bryant said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Officials said crews will stay in the area making sure the fire doesn't reignite.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.