Downtown Roanoke bars cash in on 'drinksgiving' while preaching safety

ROANOKE, Va. - One of America's busiest travel days of the year is also earning a reputation for another reason. The night before Thanksgiving has become an increasingly popular night to get together with friends and family for a cold one.

In downtown Roanoke, local business owners say the balance sheets back up the claims. The night has earned a number of different names from people, the most popular seeming to be 'drinksgiving.' With that name in mind, businesses have worked hard to train staff to know when someone has had too much. Instead of helping people overindulge, they're more interested in making money and keeping people safe.

If Thanksgiving is all about the food, for some, the night before Thanksgiving is all about the drinks. Jason Marin of Martin's in Downtown Roanoke was ready for Thanksgiving eve, or the night of mid-week partying known to many as 'drinksgiving.'

"Historically it's one of our busiest nights of the year," Martin said. "We're treating it like a weekend, it's going to feel like a weekend, we've ordered a bunch of beer, we're staffed up, it's something we look forward to."

Southwest Virginia bars are cashing in on the nationwide trend. Whether it's college kids home on break, or professional visiting mom and dad, many end up with a drink in hand. And the data shows that they come exclusively for the drinks. Restaurant management company Upserve analyzed two years worth of sales from 10,000 bars and the spike in sales is clear. It's data crunching also shows orders are up more than 30% as compared to the Wednesday prior. People order cheaper drinks, but order more of them, leading to good numbers on the bottom line.

"Anecdotally we know this was a phenomenon, I think personally it's grown as part of millennial culture," Upserve senior communications director Amber van Moessner said. "It's not something like St. Patrick's Day or New Years Eve where you do lots of drinking and partying, but maybe at home or maybe at a venue, this is specifically related to meeting up in bars while people are visiting their families."

Martin's said they're prepared to be up to four times busier than a normal Wednesday, and unlike other holidays, crowds are on their best behavior.

"I've got no complaints from any of my staff, they all want to work, it's busy, there's tons of money to be made and everybody is in a great generally positive attitude, it's a festive time of year, this kind of kicks it off," Martin said.

Business owners are also urging people to not drink and drive. There were a number of caps and ride share services available for people to use Wednesday night.

