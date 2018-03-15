Downtown Roanoke getting ready for big St. Patrick's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va.- - Several downtown restaurants are getting reading for one of the biggest and most popular holiday celebrations in the Roanoke Valley.

The St. Patrick's Day parade and Shamrock Festival is this Saturday. Corned Beef and Company will have one of the many parties in downtown.

Their celebration will have live Celtic music and dancers. There will also be free giveaways including T-shirts, beads, hats and shirts for purchase.

"With our named being Corned Beef and Company, we have a lot that we are representing. And a lot that we have to live up to. With our food and our Irish attitude. We have to make St. Patrick's Day special," said Frank Georgetti, manager.

Corned Beef employees say they've been doing their St. Patrick's Day celebration since 1986 and its gets bigger every year.



