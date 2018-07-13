Downtown Roanoke hoping for business boom from Deschutes Street Pub

ROANOKE, Va. - Preparations are well underway for one of the busiest weekends in downtown Roanoke all year.

Saturday is the third annual Deschutes Street Pub.

More than 30,000 visitors came out last year. They're expecting even more this year.

The huge influx has Roanoke city leaders excited for a business boom.

"It's a fantastic time to get your family down here early and have a great lunch downtown on the market or at many of the restaurants around downtown and then walk around and enjoy the shops while everything's being set up at Elmwood Park, maybe doing a little shopping and keeping your dollars local," acting director of economic development Rob Ledger said.

In its first two years, the Deschutes Street Pub brought in about $150,000 for nonprofits in the Roanoke Valley.

The Deschutes Street Pub runs from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Elmwood Park.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.