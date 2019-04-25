Downtown Roanoke residents register dogs for 'Poo Prints'

ROANOKE, Va. - The campaign to keep dog waste out of downtown Roanoke is officially underway.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. encouraged residents to sign up for "Poo Prints," a service which identifies which dog left behind fecal matter through DNA, during an event on Tuesday.

More than 100 downtown residents attended the "Yappy Hour" and submitted their dogs' DNA to the service.

Jamie Clark of Downtown Roanoke, Inc. hopes this program will help the city look and smell fresh.

"Our goal is always to have a clean, safe, attractive, and vibrant downtown," Clark said. Anything we can do to add to that is fantastic. The goal isn't to penalize people. We really just want people to do the responsible thing, which is to clean up after their pets."

