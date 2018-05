ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Employees are returning to the building.

ORIGINAL STORY

The SunTrust building in downtown Roanoke is being evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat.

Parts of Jefferson Street, Franklin Road, and Church Avenue are closed.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Employees have moved into Elmwood Park, where the Strawberry Festival is underway.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew there to learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.