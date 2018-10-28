Downtown Roanoke's newest brewery set to open Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - People in Roanoke are finally getting their first look at a new brewery downtown.

Three Notch'd Brewery and Kitchen welcomed its first customers Sunday for an open house, as a practice run before the grand opening later this week.

The Charlottesville-based brewery's new location is taking over the old Cornerstone Bar and Grill.

Workers said it was challenging to make the space work for a brewery, but they're looking forward to finally being up and running with a full menu and rotating taps.

"Everybody who's been walking by has been very curious and has been tracking our progress just by the location, how it's changed over the last two months. So it's just super exciting to be able to have people in here," general manager Jacob Reeves said.

The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2.

