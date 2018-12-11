Dozens of kids spend snow day on one of Roanoke's most famous sledding hills

ROANOKE, Va. - Many children in south Roanoke spent the snow day Monday on one of the most famous sledding hills in the Star City.

“We've probably been coming out to Stanley since we were like old enough to sled, since our parents would let us," 17-year-old Nora Terrill said.

"It is 100% awesome," 7-year-old John Finney said.

For dozens of kids in south Roanoke, Stanley Avenue is a snow day dream.

"You know that there's lots of moms watching, so you can kind of give them free reign," said Erin Ashwell, a mother who brought her kids to go sledding.

"I don't like to be on a street with no snow, then it wouldn't really go well," Finney said.

Nearly every other street in south Roanoke has already been plowed, but crews try to put off clearing Stanley Avenue as long as they can.

"There are a lot of tears when the plow truck does finally come through," Ashwell said.

"They don't mess with Stanley until they have to," said Bev Fitzpatrick, who lives right beside the sledding street.

Fitzpatrick has watched generations of kids enjoy the neighborhood slope for decades. He spent a lot of time sledding there when he was growing up, too.

"With me being 72, I know it's older than I am, but this was the best place in town," Fitzpatrick said.

To this day, it remains one of the most famous sledding hills in the Star City.

"Some things come and some things go, but Stanley seems to always be something that people find out about and want to do," Fitzpatrick said.

Children have at least another day to sled on Stanley, as Roanoke City Schools are closed Tuesday.

