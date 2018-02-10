Dozens give dance performance at mall to stand against violence toward women

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of women joined together in a dance performance at Valley View Mall to stand up against violence towards women.

As part of the One Billion Rising campaign, Captain Monica Seiler from the Salvation Army shared her experience as a domestic violence survivor.

“I watched and witnessed my mother get abused at the hands of my father throughout my childhood. Until she escaped, we were part of that abuse,” Seiler said.

Seiler said one in every seven women in the world will experience abuse at the hands of an intimate partner.

“So One Billion Rising is an effort to bring awareness to that,” Seiler said.

Rebekah Brouchton of Street Ransom, a ministry of Straight Street, is from one of several nonprofit organizations that provides services to those dealing with domestic violence and abuse.

“There are people here to support you and know how to handle the situation that you're in,” Broughton said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.