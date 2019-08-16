Dozens waiting for Nashville Night tickets as Old Dominion frontman returns home

BUCHANAN, Va. - Tickets are now on sale for Nashville Night in Buchanan.

The annual event, which began in 2011, continues to grow in popularity. Some people waited outside the Buchanan Library since 3 a.m. for ticket sales to start at noon.

The event, put on by Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey, brings some of Nashville's most talented performers to Buchanan.

Taking the stage with Ramsey this year will be bandmate Trevor Rosen, songwriters Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne and NBC's Songland judge Shane McAnally.

For those who don't yet have tickets, you can buy them until 7 p.m. on Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

If there are any tickets remaining, they will be sold online.

All the money raised will benefit the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association (BAMA) Food Pantry and other areas in need in Botetourt County.

