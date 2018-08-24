Ken Nicely was formally sworn in as superintendent of Roanoke County Schools

ROANOKE COUNTY - Roanoke County Schools officially have a new superintendent. Ken Nicely was formally sworn in Friday after being named to the position earlier this month.

Nicely has taught at Cave Spring and has been both an assistant principal and principal at Hidden Valley Middle School. In 2012, he moved to the central office, where he became the Director of Secondary Instruction and later the Director of Administration.

"When you've been around the school system for us as long as I have you build relationships. I'm just really happy everybody wished us well. I'm really looking forward to working with everybody in the days ahead," he said.

Nicely's parents were in attendance for special occasion.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.