Dr. Rita Bishop, superintendent for Roanoke City schools, to retire at end of school year

ROANOKE, Va. - Dr. Rita D. Bishop, superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, announced her retirement Thursday.

Her retirement will be effective at the end of this school year.

In an email to teachers and staff that 10 News was provided copies of, Bishop said the decision was difficult but "made easier by two charming grandchildren." Bishop also said it had nothing to do with her "recent injury," referring to her recent broken leg.

Bishop also mentioned that when she started, the graduation rate for the district was 59.06%, and now the graduation rate is 90%.

Bishop mentioned that safety in Roanoke City schools has been a No. 1 priority. She wrote, "Without hesitation, I would send my child to any of our schools."

Bishop has served as superintendent since she returned to Roanoke on Aug. 1, 2007 after serving for three years as superintendent of schools in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

