ROANOKE, Va. - A man was driving a car that veered off the road and crashed into the side of a home in Roanoke on Sunday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The accident happened at a home in the 3700 block of Bear Road at 9:11 p.m. The street is in the Garden City area in the Southeast section of the city.

Authorities said that the driver has "medical issues."

No one was hurt in the accident.

