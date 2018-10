ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Police Department is telling people to not drive.

The police department posted this message on its Facebook page saying:

"Please do not travel. Multiple roads are not passable throughout the county. #turnarounddontdrown"

The entire county, as well as the cities of Salem and Roanoke are under a flash flood warning.

