Drug Take-Back held at Friendship on Hershberger Road

ROANOKE, Va.- - Fighting addiction with education, Roanoke County Triad continues its two-part heroin and opiate addiction education series.

People viewed the documentary "Heroin: The Hardest Hit," based on real life events and people going through addiction.

In addition to the presentation, people at Friendship were able to dispose of unwanted or unused medicines, no questions asked.

Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange says it's a way to prevent drugs from getting in the wrong hands.

"So if you go to someone's house who has these on site or on hand and may not have use for them anymore, the faster we can get them off the shelves is less likely that someone will get access to those and use that for the purpose of abuse or otherwise," he said.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendship will be taking part with a station in its North Health and Rehab building.

