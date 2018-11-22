Drumstick Dash 2018, Thanksgiving Fest continue to help those at the Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Rescue Mission in Roanoke hosted its annual Thanksgiving Fest for residents and the community with turkey, dressing and rows of desserts, all served with a side of love.

Shearer Ramsey has been volunteering for more than 10 years. She said serving meals is rewarding and satisfying.

"And I didn't have any family in Roanoke. So I found the Rescue Mission and it's been wonderful ever since."

One volunteer travels from North Carolina every year to make sure hundreds are happy and full.

"I love this. I love feeding people. Shearer and I set the table and make sure everything is just so for the guest to come in. It's a really feel-good thing," said Sissy Dunton.

The dinner is not the only event the Rescue Mission is in charge of hosting for the day. The annual Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving morning is the biggest fundraiser for the nonprofit. People from all over moved their feet so others can eat. Trey Gibson was the first runner to cross the finish line at the 13th annual run. He's a Roanoke native, now living in Charlottesville.

"It's hard to run on such a hard surface. I'm used to running on a much softer surface. But last year I came in at 16:15 and came in third and I want to do a little bit better this year. 16:03 is definitely a better result. I'm really happy by the way it ended up today," said Gibson.

Proceeds from the 5K in downtown Roanoke helps provides food, shelter and clothing for those at the rescue mission. Click here for results.

