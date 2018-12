ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke Rescue Mission has more reasons to celebrate. The 13th annual Drumstick Dash netted $275,800 this year. The money helps to support the food services budget for 2019.



A total of 11,200 people took part in the 5K in downtown Roanoke. Race organizers say the event was a huge success.

