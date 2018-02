ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - After nearly a year of anticipation, Duck Donuts announced Tuesday when it will open its Roanoke store.

The doors will be opening on Friday, March 2.

The store, which will be on Electric Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company opened its first store in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 2007.

