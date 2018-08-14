Dumas Hotel Legacy Group hints at plans for historical building

ROANOKE, Va. - There's more progress on the way for one of Roanoke's historic buildings.

Monday night the Dumas Hotel Legacy Group presented its plans for the building at a community meeting. The group is purchasing the Dumas Hotel on Henry Street, which is an African-American landmark.

The group won't show specifics just yet citing confidentiality in the purchase contract, but it said it will preserve the building's historical value.

Total Action for Progress reached a deal with the group for the sale. The sale comes after last year's claims from the group that TAP would not sell them the building.

