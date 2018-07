ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have blocked off a street downtown due to an accident involving a dump truck and a pedestrian.

The person who was hit has been taken to the hospital. It's not clear yet how badly they are hurt.

South Jefferson is closed from Franklin Road to Bullitt Avenue. That's close to the Western Virginia Water Authority building and Elmwood Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

