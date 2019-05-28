Duo steals distracted mom's wallet at Roanoke store, uses her cards in shopping spree

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a man and woman it believes stole a woman's wallet and used her credit cards.

Police say the woman's wallet was stolen while she was distracted by her child in a store.

The two then went on to use the woman's credit cards to make purchases at several other businesses.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

Please reference case number 19-047724. You can also text police at 274637. Begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

