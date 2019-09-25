Early-morning car fire closes Carilion parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. - An early-morning car fire has closed a parking garage at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to hospital officials.

The fire reportedly happened in the Terrace View Parking Garage around 1 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

Officials say the garage is expected to open later today, and they ask that anyone parking at the hospital use the Riverwalk or Riverside garages. Riverside Garage will have a free shuttle.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.