Easter Bunny arriving at Valley View Mall this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail, hippity hoppin', Easter's on its way.

Starting Saturday, the Easter Bunny will arrive at Valley View Mall.

Want a picture of your fur baby with the Easter Bunny? Just stop by his garden in the food court any Monday evening between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier when not taking photos with the Easter Bunny.

Also this season, on Sunday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the mall will host Bunny Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and adults with special needs. During this time, music and lights will be muted to allow for a calm environment while visiting with the Easter Bunny.

Those taking pictures with the Easter Bunny have several photo options from which to choose, all of which include a Shutterfly promo card redeemable online for a free 8 x 11 photobook!

The Easter Bunny will be around for a few weeks before leaving the mall on the Saturday before Easter.

Valley View Mall is closed on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.