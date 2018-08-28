Economic development commercials highlight Botetourt County

BOTETOURT, Va.- - Botetourt County could soon become a household name. Local leaders say it's one of the fastest growing areas in southwest Virginia and they're promoting all that it has to offer in a series of national TV commercials.

The first two videos were unveiled during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon.

One is for Lawrence Transportation, the other for Botetourt Technical Education Center. Both are hailed as economic development spots for the county. Gary Larrowe came up with the idea.

"This was an opportunity for us to start showcasing some of those companies that are in Botetourt and being able to show what takes place on the inside," said Larrowe, the county administrator.

The county economic development director believes the commercials will also help promote recent job opportunities.

"If we look from 2015 to 2017, 1,500 new jobs were added. So that's pretty significant. And that doesn't really take into account the thousand new jobs that have been announced with Eldor, Ballast Point, the Virginia Community College System and Altec," said Ken McFadyen, economic development director.

New jobs mean the need for more housing. Magnolia Meadows and Fieldstone Place are two new proposed housing developments along Route 220.

"We did a housing study in March 2017. It called for roughly 1,000 new rental apartment units. The planning board and county staff received about 500 units proposed to fill that gap," said McFadyen

The county also hopes these new commercials will attract many other new businesses and commercial investment.

The county will enter into a contract with Comcast to begin airing these commercials in September. Other commercials with more companies and the agriculture community will be produced in the future.

