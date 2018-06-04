Economic growth impacted in Roanoke City due to arts, cultural organizations, new study shows

ROANOKE, Va. - A new study presented Monday to the Roanoke City Council by the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission staff members showed the economic impact of the arts and culture in our region.

The study showed some positive findings.

The study included 16 arts and culture organizations in the area that brought in $35.8 million in revenue and is the highest amount they have seen in recent years. This is said to be attributed to increase in ticket sales and individual donations.

In addition, an estimated 114,000 out-of-towners visited these organizations.

That is an increase from 92,000 outside visitors from the previous study done in 2010.

“The city has a lot of decisions to make about the use of taxpayers money. What are you going to do? What are you going to spend your money on? And this report does suggest that maybe the city should consider thinking about continuing to support arts and cultural arts organizations,” said Wayne Strickland, executive director for the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.

Some of the organizations included in the study were the Jefferson Center, Center Square and Mill Mountain Theatre, to name a few.



