Electric scooter fee discussion continues in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - There is still no set fee for the popular electric scooters expected to come to Roanoke soon.

Monday afternoon, Roanoke City Council members continued to discuss regulations and fees for the Lime scooters.

Mayor Sherman Lea said council members are looking at what other cities are doing.

"We're going to make sure we have something that the citizens can afford to do. So we haven't pinpointed a fee yet. There will be one," Lea said.

He says he doesn't know exactly when the scooters will be available.

