Electrical fire causes thousands in damage to Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. - An electrical fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Roanoke home overnight.

The 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. for a fire at a home on Kingston Road, which is in the Northwest section of the city, off of Peters Creek Road. When firefighters arrived, there were flames showing through the roof.

The three residents made it out safely.

Firefighters managed to get it under control by 2:30 a.m.

The fire started in the attic and was contained there, but there is smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Firefighters used approximately 1,000 gallons of water to put out the flames, according to the fire department.

The damage is estimated at approximately $35,000.

The cause has been ruled as accidental. The house didn't have working smoke alarms.



