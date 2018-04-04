Elm Park Estates residents welcomed home after flood

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Evelyn Ragland is celebrating. She is one of about 100 residents of Elm Park Estates that were displaced after a multifloor flood in January. Ragland's room saw the most damage after the sprinkler system pipe froze and burst.

Now she's back home.

"It's good. It's good and it was good that nobody was injured. It's good to be back in my room," said Ragland.

Elm Park Estates hosted a welcome home celebration with the theme of Noah's Ark. On Wednesday, the halls and rooms look very different from when we were invited inside right after the flood. Elm Park's general manager says it took a lot of work to clean up the water and welcome everyone home.

"To see the faces of people when they got back in their apartment and their furniture was back where it belongs, that is probably one of the most gratifying experiences I've had since I worked here," said Richard Brucki, general manager for Elm Park Estates.

The party honored local first responders. When the waters began rising on that January day, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue evacuated every tenant safely.

"What they did on Jan. 7 and since then to guide us and make sure that things are done in a safe manner just goes above and beyond what public service is," said Brucki.





