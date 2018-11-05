Elmwood on Ice set to open on Nov. 21 in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Ice skating lovers, mark your calendars, as Nov. 21 marks the first day of skating at Elmwood Park.
Elmwood on Ice's 2018-19 season begins Nov. 21 and ends Jan. 27.
What hours is Elmwood on Ice open?
- Mondays and Tuesdays - Closed
- Wednesdays and Thursdays - 4 to 9 p.m.
- Fridays - 4 to 10 p.m.
- Saturdays - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sundays - Noon to 7 p.m.
- Holiday schedule: On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, Elwood on Ice is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Limited hours: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve.
- Christmas Day - Closed
How much does it cost
- Ice skating admission - $6
- Skate rentals - $2
- Ice slide - $3
- Buy all 3 (skate, skates and slide) - $10
- Season pass - $75 to skate and slide any time Elmwood on Ice is open
