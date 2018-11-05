Elmwood on Ice set to open on Nov. 21 in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Ice skating lovers, mark your calendars, as Nov. 21 marks the first day of skating at Elmwood Park.

Elmwood on Ice's 2018-19 season begins Nov. 21 and ends Jan. 27.

What hours is Elmwood on Ice open?

Mondays and Tuesdays - Closed

Wednesdays and Thursdays - 4 to 9 p.m.

Fridays - 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays - Noon to 7 p.m.

Holiday schedule: On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, Elwood on Ice is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Limited hours: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day - Closed

How much does it cost

Ice skating admission - $6

Skate rentals - $2

Ice slide - $3

Buy all 3 (skate, skates and slide) - $10

Season pass - $75 to skate and slide any time Elmwood on Ice is open

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.