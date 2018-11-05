Roanoke

Elmwood on Ice set to open on Nov. 21 in downtown Roanoke

Outdoor ice skating season ends Jan. 27

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
ROANOKE, Va. - Ice skating lovers, mark your calendars, as Nov. 21 marks the first day of skating at Elmwood Park.

Elmwood on Ice's 2018-19 season begins Nov. 21 and ends Jan. 27.

What hours is Elmwood on Ice open?

  • Mondays and Tuesdays - Closed
  • Wednesdays and Thursdays - 4 to 9 p.m.
  • Fridays - 4 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturdays - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sundays - Noon to 7 p.m.
  • Holiday schedule: On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, Elwood on Ice is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Limited hours: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve.
  • Christmas Day - Closed

How much does it cost 

  • Ice skating admission - $6
  • Skate rentals - $2
  • Ice slide - $3
  • Buy all 3 (skate, skates and slide) - $10
  • Season pass - $75 to skate and slide any time Elmwood on Ice is open

