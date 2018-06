ROANOKE, Va. - Drivers should expect delays on I-581 in Roanoke due to an emergency bridge repair.

One southbound lane of I-581 in closed. The work zone is in place after the Orange Avenue exit and before the Elm Avenue exit.

All ramps will remain open.

Work is expected to finish by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

