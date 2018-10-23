Entrepreneurs share story of success at Roanoke's business summit

ROANOKE, Va.- - The mayor of Roanoke is encouraging small businesses to start and grow in the star city. Two entrepreneurs took a chance on their dream and now they're encouraging others.

Jimmy Delgado and Kat Pascal now have two successful businesses. But it took nine years to build their companies. Delgado was very emotional while sharing their story of ups and downs to other entrepreneurs at Mayor Sherman Lea's Business Summit held at the Co-lab in Grandin.

"Everything we have been through together. The struggle that we have as well. You know, our hard work paid off and having a partner like Kat by my side," said Delgado.

The husband and wife team created Spotless America, a janitorial service on Williamson Road in 2011. They grew the company from 0 to 30 employees. Spotless America is in charge of making sure places like the market building in downtown looks its best.

"It took us almost two years before we actually landed a big contract. And we went through a lot of rejection and a lot of no's," said Delgado

"You have to motivate yourself and inspire yourself," said Kat Pascal.

Delgado had another dream to open a restaurant. He and Pascal, along with family members, opened FarmBurguesa in Vinton in July.

The business summit gave future and current business owners information and resource on how to take the next step in their careers. The free event provided financing options and grants, permit and licensing information for new and prospective business owners. Future entrepreneurs learn best practices for owning and operating a business.

"I want to give them every opportunity to be successful. And that's what this is about," said Mayor Sherman Lea.

The Department of Economic Development said there have been 30 grand openings or ribbon cuttings for new business in Roanoke this year.

Visit this link for more resources for small businesses https://roanokesmallbusiness.org/

