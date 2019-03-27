Events to honor Vietnam Veterans Day

VINTON, Va. - Vietnam Veterans Day is Friday, March 29 and there's a special event to honor them.

Starting at 10 a.m. there's an exhibit and silent auction of Vietnam combat art. The proceeds go to the Military Family Support Center, which operates a pantry for needy military families.

Starting at 7 p.m. there's a program including the 29th Division Band, General John Rose, Office of Commemorations, Office of Secretary of Defense, a wreath-laying ceremony at High Ground, and the presentation of Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins. Refreshments will be served.

The events are all at the Vinton War Memorial located at 814 East Washington St. in Vinton and everyone is invited. The day is hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) - T.J. Stonewall Jackson Chapter,

For more information about this event call COL (R) John Miller at 540-904-2887. To learn more about the Association of the United States Army - T.J. Stonewall Jackson Chapter, visit www.ausastonewall.org

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.