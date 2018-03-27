Everclear, Marcy Playground, Local H coming to Roanoke

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 20: (L-R) Everclear frontman Art Alexakis, bassist Sam Hudson and guitarist Davey French, perform during a release concert for the band's new album of cover songs, "The Vegas Years" at the Mandalay Bay Beach April 20, 2008…

ROANOKE, Va. - This summer, '90s rock is coming to Roanoke.

Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H will perform at Dr Pepper Park on Saturday, June 2.

Everclear is known for hits such as "Santa Monica," which may be better remembered by its "watch the world die" lyric. They also had success with "Father of Mine" and "I Will Buy You a New Life."

Marcy Playground, which played at Dr Pepper Park last summer with Fuel, is known for "Sex and Candy." Local H had a hit with "Bound for the Floor."

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They are $35 for general admission, $100 for reserved general admission with seating and $150 VIP Skybox with meet and greet.

