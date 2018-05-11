Exalted Church hosts lunch for police officers at Haley Toyota

ROANOKE, Va. - Exalted Church in Roanoke and Haley Toyota teamed up Friday to host a lunch for police officers across the Roanoke Valley.

The two groups have been hosting the lunch for years.

Members of the church served dozens of officers hot dogs, hamburgers and plenty of desserts.

Their goal was to show officers how the community recognizes their sacrifice.

Pastor Jim Asberry said they hold the lunch at this time of year because May is Police Appreciation Month.

