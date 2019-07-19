Exercising in the heat: Know when to take a break

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're going to exercise in the heat, make sure you know how to tell if you need to stop and take a break.

Roanoke Battalion Chief Trevor Shannon says dehydration, nausea, vomiting, headaches, dizziness, fatigue and cramping are signs you're overworking yourself.

"You can certainly self treat initially, hydrate and cool down and see how you're feeling. If it persists for a long period of time, then you'd certainly want to call and get some help," Shannon said.

As 10 News was setting up for the interview with Shannon Friday afternoon, some firefighters returned from a heat-related call.

"We have seen a slight increase this week (in heat-related calls)," Shannon said. "We do highly encourage you to take the necessary precautions and take care of your body and hydrate," Shannon said.

Due to the excessive heat, the fire department has worked with local agencies to set up locations, including the city's libraries, where people can cool off and hydrate.

