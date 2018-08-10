Airport tunnel project to cause delays early next week

ROANOKE, Va. - For anyone who has to drive around the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, expect delays early next week.

The Airport Road tunnel, also known as the Route 118 tunnel, will be under routine inspection starting Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to airport officials.

The northbound tunnel, heading toward Peters Creek Road, will be blocked off and the southbound tunnel, toward Williamson Road, will allow for two-way traffic on Monday.

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the southbound tunnel will be blocked and the northbound tunnel will have two-way traffic.

The duration of the project is expected to be two days.

