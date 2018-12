BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is affecting traffic on Route 220 in Botetourt County.

It happened Tuesday morning on Route 220 North near Catawba Creek Road, which in the Fincastle area. The northbound right lane is blocked.

A state trooper is on the scene.

Expect delays.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.