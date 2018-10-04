Experts say recent rainfall worsening seasonal allergies

ROANOKE, Va. - If you've been suffering from seasonal allergies more than usual, it's likely the recent rainfall is to blame.

According to an Dr. Dane McBride, an allergy specialist at the Asthma and Allergy Center in Roanoke, drier seasons usually make for calmer allergies.

But mold and other allergens like ragweed have flourished in the recent wet conditions.

McBride said mold is unlike other allergens because it can grow in warm, damp spaces inside your home.

“You also want to prevent mold growth in leaky areas around sinks and in the bathrooms and things like that,” McBride said.

Allergy season typically begins in mid-August and ends in late October when temperatures drop.

