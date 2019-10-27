Expired medications turned in for National Drug Takeback Day

ROANOKE, Va. - People across the nation, including in Roanoke, cleared out their medicine cabinets this weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Drug Takeback Day took place Saturday morning. Law enforcement agencies established pop-up drug drop-off stations so people could dispose of their expired medications conveniently.

The event aimed to keep prescription drugs, especially opioids, out of the wrong hands. A 2018 DEA report stated more than half of prescription drug abusers got their drugs from a friend or family member's supply.

Although the event centered on opioids, representatives took back a wide variety of drugs and medications.

"We took cough syrup, pain patches, over the counter vitamins and, new this year, we took back vapes," said Shakira Williams of the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition.

National Drug Takeback days have collected more than 11 million tons of medication nationwide since they started a decade ago.

