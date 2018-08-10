Explore Park partners with National Park Service for new programs

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - You can now check out some new programs at a popular outdoor spot in Roanoke County.

Explore Park has partnered with the National Park Service to host a series of free educational sessions and campfire programs on weekends. Rangers will be on hand through October for the service.

County leaders say it's not only an exciting partnership, but a good way to highlight the new camping and adventure options at the park.

"It really means something. It's impactful when you have a ranger out here in uniform addressing the public and teaching environmental skills, cultural lessons," said Scott Ramsburg, with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The programs are open to the public as well as park guests.

They include:

• Campfire Programs: Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m.

• The Mighty Roanoke: Fridays at 4 p.m. - Meet at the Explore Park Visitor Center to travel to the Roanoke River to explore.

• Ranger Trail Hikes: Saturdays at 4 p.m.

• Stargazing: Explore the night sky at the Pine Mountain Overlook. These programs will be held in place of the Campfire Programs on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m., Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

For more information about these programs, you can contact the Explore Park Visitor Center at 540-427-1800. All dates and times are subject to change, and there will be no program on Sept. 14 and 15.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.